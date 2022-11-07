The pajama collection project is up and running for the 11th year at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
From now through mid-December, the church will gather new sleepwear in infant through adult sizes. Each pair of pajamas will be matched with an age-appropriate book and given to a child in Venango County,
The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”
HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in conjunction with this weekend’s “fall back” time change.
CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.
WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.