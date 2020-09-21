Civil War living historians Rory Biggins, from left, Larry Anthony and Von Rhodes provide a rifle salute to honor the men from Perry Township who died during the Civil War at an event Saturday at Wetzel Park in West Freedom. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
Sally Reed shows the route of the Underground Railroad through Perry Township during the Civil War event Saturday at Wetzel Park in West Freedom. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
WEST FREEDOM - The Civil War came to Clarion County Saturday afternoon when the Perry Township Historical Society hosted a commemorative event at Wetzel Park in West Freedom.
Event organizer Sally Reed said the Underground Railroad operated in Clarion County prior to the Civil War. She said one of the conductors on the railroad was James Hogan who wrote, "In regard to my personal life, I am a strong believer in the cause of freedom for the Black man." Hogan said he was an "extreme abolitionist" who "helped many a Black man to obtain the state of freedom with the help of celebrated Underground Railroad."