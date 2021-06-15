CLA holds graduation ceremony

Christian Life Academy held its 2021 commencement service in the school auditorium, and pictured here are graduates (from left) Caleb Sorensen, Corey Yeschke, Jacob Black, Anna West and Megan Montgomery. Guest speaker Lanny Williams, a former Christian Life administrator, encouraged and challenged the five seniors with a personal message of faith and compliments on a job well done after a challenging year. Christian Life Academy has graduated more than 40 years of senior classes, and three of the five seniors in the Class of 2021 have been classmates since kindergarten. Four are pursuing higher education and one is entering the military. (Contributed photo)
0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

BIRTHDAY - Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
Community News

It bears watching

Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.