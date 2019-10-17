CLA holds Grandparents Day

Jeff and Sue Melat of Cranberry were among the 120 grandparents who visited Christian Life Academy on Wednesday to participate in the school's Grandparents Day activities. The Melats joined their granddaughter, Paris Micco, to work on a craft project, play games and share a snack. Grandparents who attended the event at the school, located along Route 257 in Seneca, were able to visit their grandchildren's classrooms.
