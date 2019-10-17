CLA holds Grandparents Day

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain showers, with winds diminishing during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.