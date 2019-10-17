CLA holds Grandparents Day

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rain showers, with winds diminishing during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 17, 2019 @ 7:44 am