CLA students do well at event

Christian Life Academy students (from left) Roan Fair, Caleb Sorensen, Ian Scheer and Mike Fair are pictured here working on the school's robot at the regional BEST robotics competition earlier this month at Grove City College. Although CLA will not advance to the next level of competition, the school finished first in the categories of marketing video and team spirit and sportsmanship and second in the marketing booth category, according to Jacob Black, a junior at CLA and CEO of SkyWire Cooperative, this year's CLA robotics company. (Contributed photo)