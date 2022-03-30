CLA to hold spring open house April 8

Christian Life Academy will hold its annual spring open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The event will feature an exhibit of students’ artwork and STEAM presentations.
A warning has been issued by state Rep. R. Lee James to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
A new exhibit is opening Friday at the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City.
Drake Well Museum will conclude its Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region lecture series Thursday with a presentation by William Moore titled “Recipes of the Oil Region.”
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard George Herron, formerly of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.
Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Barb Bickel, first; and Suzette Nellis, second.
The United Way of Venango County exceeded its goal of $530,000 for its annual Impact Campaign fundraiser.
March 30, 2000
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
March 29, 2000
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par or slightly above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.31, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Continental Can
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department will hold the first of two demolition derbies Saturday, April 23.
The Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg, which is part of the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts, will open its 2022 season by featuring the works of Butler painter Paul Means.
Cavco Industries, one of the nation’s largest manufactured home builders, has purchased The Commodore Corp., now known as Commodore Homes LLC, which has three home production facilities in Clarion and Butler counties.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
CLARION — Eighty students from Clarion, Cranberry, Oil City, Redbank Valley and Union school districts recently participated in the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 STEM Design Challenge.
The young shooter leveled her rifle, squeezed the trigger and was rewarded with a hit 10 meters away. She then lowered her rifle and pumped the piece in preparation for the next round.
TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
March 28, 2000
A program on building the railroads in Venango County, sponsored by the Venango County Historical Society, will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday at DeBence Music World.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with eight members weighing in.
A couple of matters were discussed at Thursday’s brief Cranberry Township supervisors meeting.
March 27, 2000
Oil City Class of 1972
March 25, 2000
Harry and Bertha McElhaney of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Earl A. Krepp of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.
Youths with an interest in fishing can get a jump on the state’s trout fishing season by participating in Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on Saturday.
The family of Peter Spencer, the Jamaican immigrant who was shot to death at a camp in Rockland Township in December, will hold a press conference Monday.
March 24, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Achievements
Spring Fling at the Mall, a craft and vendor show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Clarion Mall.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has decreased from the previous week.
Due to ice chunks from a recent high-water event along Tionesta Creek, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has temporarily closed the Kellettville recreation area at Tionesta Lake.
