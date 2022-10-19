Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cross Creek Resort near Titusville.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Cranberry OKs bike share program

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.

Community News

About People

SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…

Community News

CLA to welcome podcast host for fundraiser

  • From staff reports

Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.

Community News

Franklin schools curriculum map remains 'a work in progress'

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School District curriculum director Christina Cohlhepp told school board members during a work session meeting on Monday night that the district is working on curriculum maps for each subject and each grade, which are in the process of being posted to the district website.

Community News

Valley Grove parent-teacher conferences set

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board, during its monthly work session meeting on Monday evening, unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding regarding parent-teacher conferences for the 2022-23 school year from the Valley Grove Education Association.

Community News

About People

90th BIRTHDAY — Grace Blauser Confer, a former Oil City resident, will celebrate her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 21. Confer worked as a licensed practical nurse at the former Oil City Hospital for several years and later worked at Pinegrove Elementary School. Cards may be sent to her at 941 S…

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Ian leaves lasting vacation memory
Community News

Ian leaves lasting vacation memory

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Editor’s note: Michelle Inciarrano, a contributing writer to the newspaper from Oil City, provides a firsthand account of what it was like to be in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.

Community News

About People

95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.