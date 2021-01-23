Clarification

The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.
A story in Friday's newspaper listed a lower range of prices.
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced the promotion of Darlene Maginnis to executive director.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
CLARION - It was a Christmas miracle.
Franklin Area School District is set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning for all students Monday.
Gerwick will seek Mercer
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., issued the following statement on his decision to support the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary:
Three local volunteer fire departments - Seneca, Pinegrove Township and Rockland - received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from the National Volunteer Fire Council and Anheuser-Busch .
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is alerting consumers that certain Pennsylvanians could experience delays in receiving their federal stimulus checks.
A draft of the strategic plan for the Oil Region National Heritage Area is now available for review prior to a public input ZOOM meeting that is schedule at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Clarissa Davis Ray Carns Marvin of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday broadband access will be available very soon to some areas in the county.
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
Forest County Sheriff Bob Wolfgang will not seek re-election to a sixth term this year.
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
MARIENVILLE -The Allegheny National Forest is proposing multiple activities to enhance forest health within Deadman Corners.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.
Mrs. Kathleen Fye is celebrating her 95th birthday on Thursday.
Brayden Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, is this year's recipient of the annual Cole McMahon "Heart of Gold" Memorial Award.
Valley Grove School District will continue to operate with 25% of students attending in person as school board members on Tuesday shelved decisions to ramp up attendance until next week's board meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
CLARION - The average daily population at the Clarion County jail is at its lowest level in a decade.
Clarion police officer will seek sheriff post
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
