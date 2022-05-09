The following is a clarification to a story about a boil-water advisory that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper.

According to Sugarcreek Borough Manager Joe Sporer:

Clarification

882 Clarion students graduate
  • From staff reports

CLARION — Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson conferred degrees to 882 Clarion University graduates in two ceremonies in Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday.

General salutes Spc. McGinnis
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — The red flag on the stage at Keystone Area High School bore three gold stars in representation of Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, who was scheduled to visit the school. But the assembly being held last week was not about a general — it was about an enlisted man, Spc. Ross McGinnis.

About People

80TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Paul “Pierre” Hines, a retired Joy Manufacturing Co. employee who will turn 80 on May 16. Cards can be sent to Hines at 825 Wilson Mill Road, Cooperstown, 16317.

Valley Grove robotics team 'excited' about trip to Texas
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Four of Ben Barrett’s sixth-grade students from Valley Grove Elementary School are “very excited” but also “very nervous” as they prepare to head to Texas on Monday where they will compete against more than 500 teams at the VEX Worlds Robotics Championships.

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church on Bissell Avenue, upstairs in the library.

Events Hub
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.

About People
HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie ar…

ORAS to host in-person public night

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host an in-person public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the ORAS Learning Center located about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman on Camp Coffman Road.