Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.

Best’s name was omitted from the principal’s list when the list was published in the newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Clarification

Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
Community News

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.