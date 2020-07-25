Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks said his department's emergency responders have not experienced 30-minute or more delays in responding to emergencies as a result of stringent CDC and state Department of Health directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A story about a City Council meeting in Friday's newspaper said the department could face longer delays because of extensive disinfecting requirements. "We could face delays, but the additional vehicle we may get through the CARES Act can be rotated in to help with the response time," said Hicks.
