Terry Cassatt, on ladder, unveils the sign designating the Route 899 bridge in Clarington in honor of his uncle, Private First Class Patrick T. Cassatt. On hand for the dedication ceremony were, from left, American Legion Post 102 Commander Bill Littlefield, Ron Flick, Deborah Pontzer representing U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, State Sen. Scott Hutchinson, State Rep. Cris Dush and Christine Gibbs representing State Rep. Donna Oberlander. The bridge connects Barnett Township, Jefferson County, with Barnett Township, Forest County. (By Randy Bartley)
Terry Cassatt, on ladder, unveils the sign designating the Route 899 bridge in Clarington in honor of his uncle, Private First Class Patrick T. Cassatt. On hand for the dedication ceremony were, from left, American Legion Post 102 Commander Bill Littlefield, Ron Flick, Deborah Pontzer representing U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, State Sen. Scott Hutchinson, State Rep. Cris Dush and Christine Gibbs representing State Rep. Donna Oberlander. The bridge connects Barnett Township, Jefferson County, with Barnett Township, Forest County. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARINGTON - A bridge spans a gap across a river, a gorge and, sometimes, a loss.
That was the case Friday when the Route 899 bridge crossing the Clarion River at Clarington was named for Patrick Thomas Cassatt, a private first class who was reported as killed in action in 1953 in the Korean War.