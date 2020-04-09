CLARION - Clarion County's plan to develop its own 911 emergency system has added another link.
County commissioners have approved an agreement of sale between the county and Mary A. McFarland for a 911 tower site in Farmington Township.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 2:55 am
