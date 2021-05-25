The advisory council of the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
The center is located at 516 Main St.
Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Franklin with three services and a parade downtown.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.
The Washington Township Community Association will celebrate Mayfest and the Fryburg Area Bicentennial this weekend with activities throughout the weekend.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gail Robert "Bob" Irons of Franklin. The article was submitted by Julie and Emily Irons.
The Oil City School Board on Monday night approved a tentative budget with no tax increase. The tax rate will remain at 16.61 mills for the 20th consecutive year.
Scholarships
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, named Erin Hanna as its 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga …
Oil City High School's music department will hold its annual Swing Out at 6:30 p.m. today at the high school athletic stadium.
Legislative breakfast set
The Scenic Rivers YMCA will operate Summer Day Camp for youths ages 6 to 12 at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning Tuesday, June 8.
May 25, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
May 24, 1999
A Memorial Day observance for Knox area residents will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Knox Community Park.
A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.
Here are some of the more frequent violations reported to Oil City's code enforcement office during the spring and summer:
Venango County Election Board members met Friday to begin canvassing all the votes from Tuesday's primary election.
Dean's list
St. Elizabeth Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon today at the center, which is located at 311 Emerald St., Oil City.
May 22, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,430 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,370 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,165 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-…
May 21, 1999
Cranberry Class of 1956
Several candidates for township or borough positions in Venango County were nominated for those posts in contested races during Tuesday's primary election.
Senior Wildflower Walk
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,400 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,341 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,161 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 i…
A story in Thursday's newspaper about the purchase of a building that had housed Wein's Clothing in Clarion misidentified a business that will sublet a portion of the building. The name of the business is The Sugar Tree Boutique.
