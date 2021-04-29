Clarion announces actions aimed at keeping student expenses flat

CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
The State System's Board of Governors last week froze basic in-state tuition for a third consecutive year. The unanimous vote keeps basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2021-22 academic year at $7,716.
CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.
BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,045 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,043 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,099 tests were positive for the virus.
HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan.
APPOINTED - Saxon Daugherty has been appointed safety press officer for the northwest region District 1 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He will be a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spo…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,990 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,992 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,093 tests were positive for the virus.