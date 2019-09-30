Clarion announces homecoming court

The 2019 Clarion Area High School homecoming court includes, front, from left, Maya Patterson, Hannah Shirey, Kaitlyn Constantino, Julia Hullinger, Rachel Howard; and back, Josh Craig, Nathaniel Lerch, Nick Frederick, Skyler Pastor and Ben Murtha. The king and queen will be announced during halftime of the school's football game on Friday, Oct. 11. A homecoming dance with the theme of "Escape to Space 2019" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the high school gymnasium. (Contributed photo)