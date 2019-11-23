Clarion Area Class of 1969 reunion

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 23, 2019 @ 6:53 am