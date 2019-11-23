Clarion Area Class of 1969 reunion

Clarion Area High School Class of 1969 held its 50th class reunion on Oct. 4. For its reunion project, the class donated $3,000 to the Robert Wiberg Scholarship Fund at Clarion Area High School. Classmates attending were, front from left, Jerry Knickerbocker (teacher), Donna Schmader Ledba, Mary Lutz Fischer, Mary McKissick Brooks, Susan Cherico Coursey, Marcia Lenhart, Janne Sloan Ewing, Mona Curran Pocatko, Susan Harwick Frederick, Elaine Chikosky Spizarny, Pam Corle Messenger, Kathy Davis Gathers and Sylvia Byers Pringle; second row from left, Janet Dolby Johnson, Patty Stroupe, Diane Schmader Rhoads, Judy Hartle Long, Kathy Callihan Lahr, Lisa Caldwell Stewart, Sara Beth Phillips Ansell, Kathy Breniman Hardgrove, Pam Wolbert Judy and Janice Porter; third row from left, Tink Moore, Mike Palo, Mike Frederick, Linda Minich Freas, Bill Freas, Terry Gilmore, Mike Hargenrader, John Chapman, Jim Arner, Charlie Cunningham, Tim Tippery, George Lander, Jack Bauersachs, Robyn Black Terwilliger, Eric Stewart, Beth Stewart Ricci, Carole Lane Walter, Melanie Pollock Lenk, Gary Rhoads and Brad McCleary. (Contributed photo)
