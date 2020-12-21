U.S. Army Pvt. Jacob Smith salutes at Clarion Cemetery after placing a wreath in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. Smith will soon be reporting for duty in Africa. (By Randy Bartley)
Kinley Luton, of Clarion, places a wreath on the grave of World War II veteran John H. Yeamans at Clarion Cemetery during Wreaths Across America on Saturday. (By Randy Bartley)
U.S. Army Pvt. Jacob Smith salutes at Clarion Cemetery after placing a wreath in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. Smith will soon be reporting for duty in Africa. (By Randy Bartley)
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.