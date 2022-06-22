Clarion Borough holds off on shade tree commission

Clarion resident Elizabeth Fulmer believes the borough must do more to promote, protect and preserve trees along its streets, such as these along Liberty Street.

 By Rodney L. Sherman/Clarion News

CLARION — Clarion Borough Council will not — at least for the foreseeable future — form a shade tree commission.

Borough resident Elizabeth Fulmer has been a longtime critic of the removal of the large trees along various streets and often attends council meetings to encourage its members to preserve trees along the streets.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…

Community News

Venango Catholic/St. Stephen honor roll

The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period: