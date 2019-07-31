Clarion businessman brings 'something unique to town'

CLARION - There is something new in Clarion based on something very old: cigars, row upon row of cigars.
"I wanted to bring something unique to town," said Clarion businessman Ahmed Bilal, who opened Clarion Cigar and Pipe at 509 Main St. in June.
The building originally had been a bank. A closer look reveals features related to that use, such as leaded windows and marbled walls.
"All of the display cases, humidors and shelves were built by a local Amish craftsman," store manager Terri Karnes said.
But the store is all about the cigars.
"We did our research," Karnes said. "Some people have suggested we should have made the shop like a convenience store tobacco outlet, but (Bilal) wanted to make this one specifically for cigars. It is a specialty shop."
When Karnes is in the shop, she smokes a cigarillo.
"They have a very distinct smell and taste to them," she said. "Dominican and Nicaraguan tobaccos are the most popular for cigars.
The shop also has a lounge.
"We do permit smoking in here, and that is why it is strictly 18 and over," Karnes said. "The plans are eventually to make the old bank vault into a walk-in humidor."
The business also attract "a lot" of pipe smokers, Karnes said.
"They come in looking for accessories or a new tobacco. Many of them have their own pipes. English and Dutch tobaccos are the most popular pipe tobaccos."
Ahmed Bilal Sr. acts as the ship supervisor.
"My father is the cigar smoker," Bilal Jr. said.
The shop, Karnes said, also attracts lighter collectors, and on display at the shop are several Zippos from the owner's collection.
She said cigar lovers cross all age groups and are enjoyed by both sexes.
"It is split between younger and older," Karnes said. "We do get quite a few women in the shop. They often go for the same size cigar that the men do."
However, if you're looking for the famous Cuban cigar, you will be out of luck.
"Cuban cigars are illegal to sell retail in the United States," Karnes said. "They can be obtained for private use only."