The Clarion Cancer Center, part of Independence Health System, is hosting free health screenings at the Health and Wellness Center this fall.
A free lung cancer screening is currently available until Nov. 14 at the Family Medicine Residency, 330 North Point Drive, Clarion. Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule a screening, call 833-684-1889.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced the Medicaid for Every Child Act, which would automatically enroll all children through age 18 in Medicaid, according to a news release from his office.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through the end of the month. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
NEW MANAGER — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Alan Johnson as the Park Operations Manager of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex in McKean County. Johnson assumed operations of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Compl…
RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.
WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to…
100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…
Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 5 at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Dr. in Clarion. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.