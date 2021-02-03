Clarion Career Center to hold virtual open house today

The Clarion County Career Center will hold a virtual career and technical open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today via Zoom meetings.
Due to the pandemic, the fall open house and tour day for ninth graders were not able to be held in person.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's December unemployment rate - for the most part - broke its downward trend as percentages in both Clarion and Venango counties rose.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Some upcoming events have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
103rd BIRTHDAY - Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, with staff and family at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After graduation from Union High School in 1936, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer's clothing store in East Brady. S…
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
Venango County has launched a new page on its website dedicated to listing places in Venango County where the coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available as well as other relevant information related to the vaccine.
Butch and Joanne Kapp of Shippenville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The following students in Christian Life Academy were named to honors lists for the second grading period:
WARREN - Allegheny National Forest all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) permits are now available. Permits are valid through the end of the calendar year.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …
The Oil City Main Street Program and Pennsylvania Downtown Center have joined forces to encourage people to support small businesses with the launch of February's "No Place Like Local" campaign.
MARIENVILLE - Since Marienville and snowmobiles have been synonymous for more than 50 years, it was no surprise when dozens of enthusiasts turned up at Ray's Hot Spot on Saturday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals' personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
Venango Democrats to meet
To ensure transparency of economic aid programs, the U.S. Small Business Administration released data summarizing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals made through Jan. 24.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor its annual Franklin On Ice on Saturday, Feb. 6.
NEW YORK (AP) - Declaring "God is on your side," a Roman Catholic cardinal, an archbishop and six other U.S. bishops issued a statement earlier this week expressing support for LGBT youths and denouncing the bullying often directed at them.
January is almost over but hopefully people realized that it was the Sanctity of Life Month.
Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The Foxburg Ice Fishing Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Kahle Lake in Salem Township has been moved to Feb. 13.
CLARION - Clarion High School remained in a modified lockdown Friday after it was discovered several students' Google accounts had been hacked.
Franklin church offers grief programs
ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
CLARION -U.S. News & World Report considers Clarion University among the nation's best in five online rankings:
Dean's list
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 31 reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is moving forward with its plan to renovate the Broadhurst Science Center.
Free income tax preparation is being offered in Clarion and Jefferson counties by Community Action's IRS-certified tax preparers by appointment only.
CLARION - Clarion University has developed a COVID-19 student task force to help fight the spread of the virus among the school's 650 students who have returned to campus.
CLARION - The Clarion Free Library will reopen for walk-in patrons beginning Monday. Visitors will be limited to the front area of the library, computer lab, online catalog and circulation desk.
Cranberry Township supervisors voted Thursday to use township funds to demolish a house at the bottom of the Seneca Hill.
