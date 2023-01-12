Clarion Chamber will host Women in Business Expo

The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will host its first annual Women in Business Expo at the Haskell House in Clarion from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

The idea for this event was first shared several years ago and developed out of a desire to create a welcoming space for local women to have a night out to meet others, share experiences and create business-related relationships, according to a press release from the chamber.

ENGAGEMENT: Skokowski/McFall
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.

Clarion Forest Landowner Conference set Feb. 11

  From staff reports

Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…

Sugarcreek Council votes to remove foot bridge

  By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.