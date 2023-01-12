Clarion Chamber will host Women in Business Expo

The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will host its first annual Women in Business Expo at the Haskell House in Clarion from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
The idea for this event was first shared several years ago and developed out of a desire to create a welcoming space for local women to have a night out to meet others, share experiences and create business-related relationships, according to a press release from the chamber.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.