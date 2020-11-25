The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last, on Saturday at the church, located at 700 Wood St. in Clarion.
There is no requirement, other than need, to receive a food box.
Updated: November 25, 2020 @ 7:07 am
