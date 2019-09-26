Clarion Class of 1954 holds 65-year reunion

Members of the Clarion Area High School Class of 1954 held a 65-year class reunion Sept. 7 at the home of classmate Bill Corbett. Classmates attending were, from left, Row 1 - Bill Corbett, Beverly Fulton Galbreth, Jacque Cucu, and Betty Shaffer McKisson; Row 2 - Robin Logan, Jack Williams, Janet Ketner Hendricks, Kay Aldous Curll, Twila George Walter, Doris Staley Grotenthaler, Jean Weaver Mills and Patty Callen Austin; Row 3 - Charlotte Flack Britto, Janet Myers Dunlap, Joann Gilmore Simpson, Gene Brocious, Richard Gates and Mary Master McElhatten. (Contributed photo)