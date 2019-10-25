Clarion Class of 1964 reunion

The Clarion Area High School Class of 1964 held its 55-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Pinecrest Country Club. Classmates in attendance were, front row, from left: Ed Bigley, Jackie Brown Mitchell, Carol Eisenhuth Haskell, Tom McElree, Sandra Gandolfi Lytle, Barb Rodgers Keatley and Jim Whisner; second row, from left: Sam Breniman, Sheila Gandolfi Rivers, Linda Hanhold Witherow, Trudy Myers Williams, Gwen Pollock Hill and Jim Horton; third row, from left: Jim Fagley, Ed Hoffman, Deanna Lowman Wingard, Carol Wilshire Lavelle, Dick Gatesman, Jim Wynkoop, Ron Hartzell and Dick Atzeni. (Contributed photo)