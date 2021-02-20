Clarion clinic has been busy, but hospital waiting for more doses

Clarion University nursing student Katie Arroyo gives Clarion County IT director Chad Johnson a COVID-19 vaccination Friday at the Clarion Hospital clinic. (By Randy Bartley)

CLARION - It was an early day Friday at the Clarion County COVID-19 clinic at the Clarion Mall, and by late morning all the available vaccine had been administered.

"We gave about 80 shots today and normally we are giving 600 a day," said Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters. "If we had more vaccine I believe we could increase that number past 600. We are very rarely using the other two vaccination stations that are set up."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

State has no cases update

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.