Clarion Commissioner Brosius seeks reelection
Wayne Brosius has announced he is running for re-election for Clarion County commissioner on the Republican ballot in the May 16, 2023, primary election.
“One day I will find the right words, and they will be simple.”
The Venango County Historical Society’s continuing Speaker’s Forum will host a presentation on the early history of the Venango County area on Saturday at the Oil City Library.
Franklin TOPS
The Erie Philharmonic will return to Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to perform a public concert at the Venango Museum. The concert will feature a string quartet.
The Clarion Conservation District hosted an open house at its office in Clarion earlier this week to celebrate National Agricultural Week.
Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah. All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.
The annual directors and lot owners meeting for the Rynd Farm Cemetery Association will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Venango Area Chamber, 24 Seneca St., Oil City.
March 24, 2001
Carl and Linda Feely of Cherrytree are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
March 23, 2001
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
The annual Oil City Good Friday Cross Walk is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7.
The 56th Good Friday Laymen’s Service will be held April 7 in Oil City.
Valley Grove School Board members heard from parent Jill Harry at their meeting this week, and she encouraged the school district to invest more into its musical program and positions.
Emily Weaver is well into her second month as the new executive director of Friends of Drake Well Inc.
Thursday, March 23
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
March 22, 2001
The Venango County Patriots Project will meet at King’s Restaurant in Franklin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event at five of its classroom locations from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
Bridge Buddies
Franklin School Board members heard a report at their work session Monday about a threat assessment simulation training attended by three district employees.
March 21, 2001
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation by Bruce Howard on his optical program to search for extraterrestrial intelligence, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The annual Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball that features an evening of English Country dancing, will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Oil City Knights of Columbus hall.
The sixth annual Craft, Vendor and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the St. Mary social hall in Crown in Clarion County.
MARIENILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Marienville ranger station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday for hazard tree mitigation.
Seneca Lanes has teamed up with KidsBowlFree.com to provide kids with two free games of bowling every day the business is open in April through October as a way to give back to the community.
A local business is stepping in to help fill a void and starting to sell fabric by the yard.
The sand works, located south of Kennerdell, began operations in 1890 crushing rocks into sand.
March 20, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
March 19, 2001
PennDOT is searching for volunteers to participate in the department’s Northwest Region Adopt-A-Highway program that involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Honor roll
The newspaper’s annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.