Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through the end of the year.
The county first adopted the declaration in March 2020 and has renewed it periodically since that time.
CLARION — Although Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, said “all systems are go” for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival, she isn’t taking chances.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through the end of the year.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
Sept. 15, 1999
Venango County chief clerk Sabrina Backer gave an update on preparations for the November general election during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Crawford, McKean, Venango and Warren and Forest Counties will be holding two virtual information sessions for community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers.
Franklin
Oil City Class of 1971
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, or while supplies last.
Bill and Carol Goheen of Seneca will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
The City of Oil City will hold its annual tire recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the city garage on Regan Drive in Siverly.
Twenty-hour flagging will be in place through Thursday from the intersection of Routes 28 and 322 to the end of the project on Route 28 in Brookville and Pine Grove Township.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.
Graham Cemetery
John “Jack” B. and Kathy Deible celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Paige Ritchey and Dalton Haggerty of Oil City announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will be accepting household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Franklin is once again looking for a Christmas tree.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
Allocation of the City of Franklin’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were discussed at Monday’s meeting of Franklin council.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
On May 20, 1938, the first air mail flight in Venango County carried roughly 10,000 pieces of mail from Oil City to Pittsburgh.
In the late 1950s, The Derrick closely followed the case of Lydia Dean, a Filipino war bride who was charged in December 1957 with murdering her husband, local Air Force Sgt. Ronald Dean.
Sept. 14, 1999
Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …
Randall and Cynthia Busch of Henry’s Bend celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Lauren Ellen Wiser and Alec William Thurau exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.
Sept. 13, 1999
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike today, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baughman
Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.
Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
