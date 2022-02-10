Clarion County commissioners are concerned about the condition of the county courthouse.
“We need to tackle the heating system at the courthouse,” commissioner Ted Tharan said during the panel’s meeting Tuesday. He added that four pipes burst this winter and the entire heating and cooling system in the courthouse will need replaced.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requested answers regarding what they say is states’ failure to institute polices that protect students from educators who engage in sexual misconduct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.