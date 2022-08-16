Clarion community discussion canceled

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.
Aug. 16, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags and string backpacks with school supplies at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 22nd annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 30.
- From staff reports
-
Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Old Sandy
Aug. 15, 2000
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
A history event of sorts was held as part of Rimersburg Community Days on Saturday, but it was more of a family reunion.
- From staff reports
-
The annual Greenways awards ceremony will be held Friday at Franklin’s Riverfront Park.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate the completion of renovations to the Broadhurst Science Center.
- From staff reports
-
A study is underway to determine if the Tionesta region would benefit by the establishment of a maker space.
- From staff reports
-
Volunteers for the Marienville 4 Seasons Trail have been installing gates and stop signs on the road crossings at Route 66, Route 899 and Muzzette Road.
Aug. 14, 2000
Clarion Garden Club
Keystone Class of 1961
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors heard about suggested improvements for Morrison and Moody parks during their meeting Thursday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
- From staff reports
-
The annual Rock in River Fest and the state Stone Skipping Championship will return to Riverfront Park in Franklin next weekend.
- From staff reports
-
The sound of bluegrass music and revving engines will fill the air Saturday, Aug. 20, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
Aug. 12, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Conservation District will hold a weekly “Fun on the Farm” educational program for children ages 5 to 9 starting Monday, Aug. 22.
Monday, Aug. 15
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT will do seal coat projects on various roadways in southeastern Venango County, starting today.
- From staff reports
-
It might not be called Cookie Daze any longer, but Rimersburg will hold its Community Days celebration Saturday and Sunday.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
Cranberry Class of 1960
Scholarships
- From staff reports
-
A new dance studio has opened in Franklin.
Aug. 11, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County chapter of the Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse (RAACA) had a cool idea to help children who have been abused.
Clarion Democrats open election headquarters
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility.
- From staff reports
-
The Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, a Franklin-based education nonprofit entity, has received a $25,000 grant through the McElhattan Foundation.
Aug. 10, 2000
Emmalyn Violet O’Neil, daughter of Alysha O’Neil of Rockland and the late Kelly O’Neil, will celebrate her first birthday today.
- From staff reports
-
State police are continuing to search for a missing Crawford County woman who was last seen about three weeks ago in the Conneaut Lake area.
Porter
