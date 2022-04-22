DuBrook, which is part of M and B Group in Clarion, has purchased the concrete production operations of Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete.

M and B Group is the parent company of DuBrook, Madison Transfer and M and B Services. It is owned by Mike Hindman and Braun Gourley.

Community News

Today's newspaper includes a calendar of events called the Events Hub. This weekly listing features details about all kinds of community events and activities. Check it out on Page A7.

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Community News

Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.

Spring Gas-up set at Drake Well
Community News

Spring Gas-up set at Drake Well

  • From staff reports

Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion’s weigh-in was held March 28 with eight members weighing in.

Community News

PennDOT says fill dirt will be available

  • From staff reports

Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.