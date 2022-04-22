United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan, is inviting small community committees to apply for a mini-grant to hold an event in their community or neighborhood to mark National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.
Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.