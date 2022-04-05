A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.

David L. Patton is charged with receiving payment in advance for services and failure to perform those services, and theft by deception, both as third-degree felonies.

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ANNIVERSARY: Crawford/50 years
ANNIVERSARY: Crawford/50 years

Jeff and Dora Crawford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 24, at Lowell Healthcare in Lowell Indiana, where Jeff has resided for the last four years. They formerly lived in Emlenton for 46 years.

Clarion contractor accused of fraud

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

Kelly co-sponsors bill on mental health research

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, co-introduced a bipartisan bill to incentivize private companies that have resources to fund research to partner with academic or nonprofit research institutions on neurological and mental health research.

Keystone honor roll

  • From staff reports

The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:

Second Presbyterian Singles — The April 5 and April 19 meetings of Second Presbyterian Singles have been canceled.

About People

PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publis…

About People

WINNER — Miranda Gardner, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, won an essay contest sponsored by American Legion Post 476. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools. This year’s theme was “What Does the 19th Amendment Mean to Me?” G…

CLA places well at spelling bee
CLA places well at spelling bee

  • From staff reports

Christian Life Academy of Seneca hosted the Association of Christian Schools International regional spelling bee on Monday for students in fifth through eighth grades.

Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Barb Bickel, first; and Suzette Nellis, second.