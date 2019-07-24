Clarion coroner wants to set up loss team program
CLARION - Helping the Pennsylvania Department of Health may also help the people of Clarion County.
Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom said Tuesday the county was contacted by Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to participate in a prescription drug program
"Last year we participated in a redacted overdose death information to the Department of Health (DOH), and we have been asked to do that again this year," Stom said.
With that help comes a $20,000 grant that is the result of a collaborative effort between the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health.
"Last year we were able to use that funding to purchase some equipment at no cost to the county," Stom said. "This year we will use that funding to start a new program that we are excited about. We would like to establish a quick response team, similar to the Loss Team in Butler County," Stom added
Members of this team will be made up of volunteers and professionals who will respond to a recently completed suicide to work with the family and first responders, Stom said.
"They will be specially trained to work with that shock and loss," Stom said.
The volunteers would be made up of mental health, suicide prevention and outreach and community members who have been touched by suicide, according to Stom.
He said he hopes to have the program in operation within the next few months.
By Randy Bartley
