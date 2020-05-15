PennDOT District 10 will begin the replacement of the single-span Curllsville Bridge No. 2 on Curllsville Road over Licking Creek in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Monday.
Work on the project will start Monday, weather permitting.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:38 am
