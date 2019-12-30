The Clarion County Career Center has named it Students of the Quarter. For the AM session in the top photo they are, front row from left, Ben Bigley, Abigale Dooyema, Brock Smith and Andrew Trenn; back row from left, Ciarra Yarger, Doug Lawrence, Kotin Kline, Daniel Long and Taylor King. For the PM session in the bottom photo, they are, front row from left, Adam Hook, Savannah Weckerly and Summer Young; back row from left, Heather Ganoe, John Hankey, Nathan King, Ethan McFadden and Lucas Baker. Missing from the photo is Leroy Byler.