PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Gary Salisbury at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…
TIONESTA — Soon to be 81 year-old Mike Hresko has always been a volunteer. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, the Shriners and the American Legion. That makes it hard for him to understand where all the volunteers are today.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,655 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,010 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,078 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in…
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained nearly flat from the previous seven-day period.
PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…
Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.