Clarion County Courthouse receives new carpeting

Employees of Rea Jobber install carpet in Courtroom No. 1 of the Clarion Courthouse on Tuesday. About 300 square yards of carpet will be installed at a cost of $11,197. (By Randy Bartley)

CLARION - Courtroom No. 1 of the Clarion County Courthouse will be closed for most of August as extensive remodeling has begun, including painting and the installation of new carpeting.

More than 300 square yards of carpeting was being installed Tuesday in the courtroom by contractor Rea Jobber. The cost of the carpet is $11,197.

