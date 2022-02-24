Clarion County commissioners passed an ordinance at their meeting Tuesday that will create a county land bank.

The ordinance designates the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority to act as the land bank.

Venango County program provides help to renters

  • From staff reports

Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.

Vehicle restrictions planned on interstates

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Getting It Right

There were some errors in an article about local Edward Jones financial advisers in the newspaper’s Business Review and Forecast.

Club Notes

Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several spring activities.

Mill Creek coalition receives watershed award

The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.

22 Years Ago - Feb. 19

Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.

Getting it right

Timothy DeFoor, the Pennsylvania auditor general, released an audit report Wednesday that found problems with an agreement between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) department.

Fire chief updates group about 911 adjustment

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel gave a brief update about an adjustment regarding Venango County 911 during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the Clintonville fire hall.