The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
George E. Unger estate and Sue Hollingsworth administrator of estate to Christine Hughes Penman, Toby Township, $15,000.
Vincent L. and Michelle L. Bartoe to Trevor and Katrina Dunlap, Rimersburg Borough, $137,000.
Elayne C. Tommarello by sheriff and Clarion County Sheriff to Fannie Mae, Rimersburg Borough, $782.88.
Tracy A. Albright by sheriff, Michael C. Albright by sheriff and Clarion County Sheriff to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Farmington Township, $996.91.
Jeremy T. Dinger by sheriff and Cindy Harmon by sheriff and Clarion County Sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae, Hawthorn Borough, $864.99.
Robert M. and Courtney Noerr to Robert P. and Keaton A. Bowser, Hawthorn Borough, $3,000.
Strattanville Borough to Strattanville Borough, Strattanville Borough.
Donald and Ethel Horner to Rhonda J. Bendal, Washington Township.
Clarion County Sheriff and Eric J. Rhoades Jr. by sheriff to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Paint Township, $857.64.
William F. and Joyce A. Reitz to Scott M. and Marilyn R. Clark, Millcreek Township, $37,000.
Mary Katherine Dilley estate a/k/a Mary K. Dilley estate, Janice Byerley administrator of estate and William J. Dilley administrator of estate to James E. Dilley, Salem Township, 9,003.40.
James E. Dilley to Janice Byerley and William J. Dilley, Salem Township.
Kirk E., Janice, Kelly G. and Kimberly Byerley, Kerri and Brian T. McCall, Krista J. and David Hawk, Gerald E. and Vivian M. McCall to Adam L. Berteotti and Cynthia D. Gariepy, Beaver Township, $21,000.
Clarion County Community Bank to Curtis M. Wray, Clarion Borough, $25,000.
Jesi L. Hopkins to Jason D. Morse, Washington Township, $70,000.
Robert A. and Kathryn L. Hartman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Monroe Township, R/W.
Frank R. Gibbons Jr. and Dorris M. Gibbons to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Monroe Township, R/W.
Robert L. and Sylvia J. Korona to Kor Kin Partnership, Linda Lou Guard, Katherine Lynn Cason and Lisa Jane Decker, Limestone Township.
Verlyn D. and Michelle R. Halteman to Taylor J. and Heather R. Termine, Porter Township, $95,000.
Pamela K. Cyphert to Kyle D. Schwabenbauer, Paint Township, $135,000.
Nancy L. Gourley a/k/a Nancy L. Brown to Joshua R. and Sasha I. Dolby, Limestone Township.
Clarion County Sheriff, Wendy L. Griffin by sheriff and Darrick W. Stewart by sheriff to Brian R. Stewart, Toby Township, $33,600.
Jeffrey S. and Stephanie J. Thompson to William P. Rankin, Monroe Township, $50,000.
Andrew R. and Leslie N. Crissman and Brandon M. and Rohksan G. Taylor to Brandon M. and Rohksan Taylor, New Bethlehem Borough.
Gregory D. Nolf Jr. and Jenna J. Nolf to Sondra L. and Tabitha D. Nolf, Limestone Township, $125,000.
Sharon M. Pogwizd to Maria Patricia Achille Bitter, Mary Margaret Achille Howe, Mary Josephine Achille Plumbroeck and Mary Elizabeth Achille Mecher, Elk Township, $45,000.
Sandra M. Stewart to Paul M. and Tara E. Lutz, St. Petersburg Borough, $135,000.
Paul M. and Tara E. Lutz to Paul M. and Tara E. Lutz, Knox Township,
Glenda J. Johnson estate, Wendi L. McHenry administrator of estate, Wendi L. McHenry, Donald J. and Chris R. Beichner to Wesley David and Daniel Joseph McHenry, Clarion Township.
Levi L. and Rebecca J. Swartzentruber to Cristy D. and Rosanna L. Byler, Salem Township, $290,000.
Gary E. and Nancy E. Rogers to William J. Barnes, Beaver Township, $24,000.
David L., Darl W. and Peggy J. Botzer Corte to Robert B. Frazier, Millcreek Township, $1,000.
John C. and Frances M. Amer to Connie S. Coppella and Raymond J. Sekula, Farmington Township, $115,000.
WLH Land and Lumber, LLC to Derek L. and Kenneth L. Swartfager, Ashland Township.
Edward D. and Trudy J. Fryer to Pamela K. Cyphert, Strattanville Borough, $130,000.
Gary L. Henry to Gary L. Henry, Farmington Township, parcels.
Barbara A. and Todd A. Wigton to Barbara A. Wigton, Highland Township.
Genevieve Slovenec to Stephen J. and Shahron L. Slovenec, Madison Township.
Warren Richard Capenos estate a/k/a W.R. Capenos estate and Kathleen Capenos executor of estate to Kurtis B. Seely, Highland Township, $2,500.
Steven L. and Emily E. Seitz to Steven L. and Emily E. Seitz, Washington Township.
Jason L., Susan, Eric A., Amanda, Timothy I. and Deborah McCoy to Jason L., Eric A., Timothy, Steven and Scott E. McCoy, Beaver Township.
Ivan E. and Laurie L. McCoy to Jason L., Timothy I., Eric A., Scott E., Steven L., Ivan E. and Laurie L. McCoy, Beaver Township.
Dirk and Karen L. Vandermeer to Billie Jo Rumbarger, Sligo Borough, $52,000.
George W. and Debra K. Bowen to Bowen family trust, George Wesley Bowen trustee and Debra Kay Bowen trustee, Farmington Township.