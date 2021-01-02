Clarion County Deeds

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Donald F. Snyder estate and Eric E. Snyder executor of estate to Eric E. Snyder, Paint Township parcel.
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 5:55 am
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.
The Erie Catholic Diocese announced Friday that three clergy who helped celebrate Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin over the Christmas holiday have tested positive for COVID-19.
The passage in Congress of the National Defense Authorization Act was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus relief bill, but U.S Rep. Glenn Thompson says there were some important provisions in the defense bill.
The following federal legislators from the state released the following statements on President Donald Trump's request to increase individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
MIDDLETOWN - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said its toll increases that were announced earlier this year will take effect Sunday just after midnight.
Theodore "Theo" Edsel Cotherman, son of Charlie and Aimee Cotherman of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then …
Oil City
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She …
Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin have been canceled until further notice while Msgr. John Herbein, the parish pastor, awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.
State Rep. R. Lee James has again been named a member of the House Appropriations Committee by House Republican leadership. The upcoming fiscal year will be his fifth serving in that capacity.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The Pointe in Oil City is experiencing low usage of its warming center.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 240 cases of COVID-19.
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Bonnie and Pete Burch of 11 Pinoak Circle, Oil City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday.
Main Street, the heart of the Oil City's Third Ward, once was a grand reflection of a city bursting at the seams. It was a neighborhood that sprawled six blocks along the Allegheny River and was constantly churning with heavy manufacturing plants, small shops and stores, refineries and oil w…
Can you believe that another year is about to begin? Maybe you'd rather say you are glad 2020 is over!
Lutheran churches make changes
Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin - A live online Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. It can be found on YouTube, via the link on aaubchurch.org or on Roku.
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday designed to erase a stigma.
A Christmastime tradition at the Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department station challenges residents to "keep it safe" during the holiday.
Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said for a "white Christmas" to occur there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground.
Graduates
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Cranberry Township supervisors adopted a 2021 budget, a spending plan that maintains all services and does not include a property tax hike, at their last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
