The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except for nominal amounts such as $1.
Paul R. and Marjorie J. Smith to Laquentin J. and Elizabeth M. Wentling Smith, Clarion Borough, parcel, $139,900.
Helen R. M. Custer estate and Emily S. Jones executor of estate to Terry E. and Kristal M. Hornberger, Madison Township, parcel, $26,000.
Kathryn L. Goetz to Joseph M. Goetz, Perry Township, parcels, $1.
Nicole R. Painter a/k/a Nicole R. Coradi and William L. Coradi III to Charles R. and Leighla N. Beals, Rimersburg Borough, parcel, $63,000.
Catherine Palo estate a/k/a G. Catherine Palo estate and Michael A. Palo executor of estate to Michael A. Palo, Clarion Borough, parcels, $1.
Roy L. and Clara A. Troyer to Ervin S. and Mary A. Hostetler, Beaver Township, parcel, $250,000.
K. Lon and Cynthia F. Seigworth to Allen A. S. Miller and Rachel A. Miller, Beaver Township, parcel, $1.
Sue Ann Aaron to Teresa Joyce Fitzgerald and Rebecca Lynn Park, Limestone Township, parcel, $1.
Tanya M. Wise to Gerry J. Wise, Clarion Township, parcel, $1.
Joshua Donolo, Andrew Scrivo, Katherine Jurney Scrivo, Nicholas Ross, Danielle Ross, Greg Martin and Terrie Martin to Daniel C. Zimmerman, Farmington Township, parcel, $15,000.
Donald R. Carnahan to Teresa R. McMullen, Monroe Township, parcel, $1.
Kyle C. Skarada a/k/a Kyle A. Skarada to Kyle C. and Robert D. Skarada, Clarion Townhsip, interest, $1.
Thomas M. Kachik, Sr. and Theresa A. Kachik to James K. Langharst, Jr. and Candice S. Langharst, Knox Borough, parcel, $55,000.
Carl Dean King, Sr. estate a/k/a Carl D. King estate and Susan M. Bly executor of estate to Justin M. Wagner, East Brady Borough, parcels, $70,000.
Richard N. and Catherine D. Booth to Kevin L. Booth, Farmington Township, tracts, $1.
Leslie E. Callander estate, Wesley D. Callander executor of estate and Vincent L. Callander executor of estate to Barbara A. Callander, Perry Township, parcel, $1.
Ronald L. Yeany to Robert E. Shaffer, Redbank Township, tracts, $180,000.
Hamid Cashid Conteh and Mamie Ngombu to Matthew J. and Elizabeth A. Uckert, Clarion Borough, parcels, $150,000.
John A. Truscott, Jr., John Truscott Auto Sales, John A. Truscott, Jr. and Carol A. Truscott to Breanna Liberto, Clarion Township, parcels, $300,000.
Cheryl A. Doran a/k/a Cheryl Ann Loncaric to Matthew E. and Michelle R. Stoots, Washington Township, lot, $17,500.
Ann B. and W. Roger McCauley to W. Roger McCauley, East Brady Borough, parcel, $1.
Timothy R. Russell a/k/a Timothy E. Russell and Linda M. Russell a/k/a Linda L. Russell to Joel D. and Cynthia E. Granny, St. Petersburg Borough, lots, $34,500.