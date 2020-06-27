The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Brenda J. Fisher to Anthony J. Demaio, Farmington Township parcel, $27,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 4:10 am
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Brenda J. Fisher to Anthony J. Demaio, Farmington Township parcel, $27,000.