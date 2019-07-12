The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Sharon L. Burick to Daniel R. and Alicia N. Hamilton, Farmington Township, parcel, $7,500.
Richard D. and Lynn R. Mealy to Gregory P. Martin and Gail M. Kline, Washington Township, parcel, $95,000.
Harry L. Knull, Jr. a/k/a Harry L. Knull to Adam L. Burkhardt, Licking Township, parcels, $50,000.
Jody D. and Jennifer Stiller to Daniel C. Stiller, Shippenville Borough, parcel, $1.
Steven J. and Jennifer D. Clinger to William S. Nunamaker, Porter Township, parcel.
Rodney A. and Heidi Sayers to Russell John and Barbara Dianne Sayers, Limestone Township, tract, $2,700.
Leanne Miles, Randy D. and Ray Lee Ostrander to Timothy M. and Jeanne E. Miles, East Brady Borough, parcel, $6,000.
Kennedy family trust, Alvin S. Kennedy trustee to Leonard P. Brooks and Jennifer A. Morancie Brooks, Clarion Borough, lot, $75,000.
Jeff M. and Nancy R. Davis to Lacy R. Needham and Kristoffer S. Willison, Beaver Township, parcel, $95,500.
Judith M. Megnin estate a/k/a Judith Megnin estate, Robert V. Megnin, Matthew Megnin and Katie Megnin to Robert V. Megnin, Limestone Township, parcel, $1.
Marilouise Michel estate and Emily Powers executor of estate to Farmers National Bank, Monroe Township, parcel.
Marcie Jo Emhoff a/k/a Marcie Jo Barrett to Bradley S. and Courtney N. Ortz, Porter Township, parcel, $155,000.
Anthony Demaio to Kelly Jo Fowler, Farmington Township, lot, $95,000.
LSF10 Master Participation trust by attorney in fact and Hudson Homes Management, LLC attorney in fact to Bradley and Heather Hess, Porter Township, lot, $16,900.
Tyler J. DeSanto a/k/a Tyler P. DeSanto and Courtney S. DeSanto to Tyler P. DeSanto, Hawthorn Borough, tracts.
Clayton A. and Jill M. Smerkar to James D. and Brenda J. Hulings, Paint Township, parcel.
James D. and Brenda J. Hulings to Clayton A. Smerkar, Paint Township, parcel.
Randall Lee and Cynthia Ann Hart to Thomas John and Stacey Ann Vensel, Perry Township, lot, $40,000.
John C. and Nora E. Lavely to Grant M. Lavely and Angela N. Minich, Porter Township, parcel.
Steven D. and Carol A. Boyle to Boyle family trust, Steven D. and Carol A. Boyle, East Brady Borough, parcels.
James L. Papke and Titania A. Pashkov to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Sligo Borough, right of way.
Charles E. Bigley, III and Kay L. Bigley to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Monroe Township, right of way.
Douglas K. and Carol Marshall to Angela M. Fye and Brian Keith Becker, Farmington Township, parcel.
Angela M. Fye and Brian Keith Becker to Douglas K. and Carol Marshall, Farmington Township, parcel.