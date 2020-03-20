The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse.
John G., Marjorie L. and John E. Faber, Barbara A., Robert G. and Erica M. Faber to John E. and Robert G. Faber, Farmington Township, parcels, $1.
