Clarion County commissioners unanimously approved pay increases for elected officials at a special meeting Tuesday night.
Commissioner Ted Tharan said the increases were in accordance with state law.
David Godoy, a Healthy Pantry Initiative nutrition specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings today at the Community Services of Venango County food pantry on Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold an open house Saturday, Nov. 12, where prospective students and families can learn more about available programs.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County reported an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of the region saw a decline or remained flat.
The Oil City Arts Council’s Black and White Ball will be held Friday in the Annex to the National Transit Building.
Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools will present the musical “Tuck Everlasting” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the Franklin auditorium.
Hope 21 Ministry is collecting dresses for its annual “A Dress For You” event.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College held its first open house on Tuesday at its recently opened Franklin location in the Galena Building on Liberty Street.
Oct. 27, 2000
Clarion County has its eye on you.
Debra Sobina has been hired as the new executive vice president of the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism.
The Franklin Area School District French Club and Sandycreek Elementary School are collaborating to conduct language lessons throughout the school year.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation Monday from Jodee Raybuck, the regional manager for the Nutrition Group, that highlighted students’ participation in breakfast and lunch over the past several school years.
The Cranberry Area school board, on Monday evening, heard an update on Phase 2 of the district’s site improvement plan.
Oct. 26, 2000
Friday, Oct. 28
Two Mile Run County Park’s first Boo Mile Run Trunk or Treat event, complete with a Haunted Hustle 5K, was a screaming success last weekend.
ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …
This year’s Friends for Food Campaign is continuing and has raised $15,182 so far.
Two Oil City School District teachers were recognized and received grants from the Venango County chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
The Belles Lettres Club is holding its annual Anything and Everything Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse at 405 W. First St. in Oil City.
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a Halloween fundraiser on Friday.
Oct. 25, 2000
Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin will hold a “Surviving the Holidays” seminar for people who need help navigating through Thanksgiving and Christmas after the death of a loved one.
Belles Lettres
Uniontown Heights Municipal Authority in Franklin will conduct smoke testing on its sanitary sewer system.
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area for the second consecutive week are basically flat from the previous week, but are above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week decreased by 3 cents to $3.96, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oct. 24, 2000
Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.
Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.
Oct. 23, 2000
The Franklin Street Department will pick up leaves this coming week with vacuum machines in the following areas, weather permitting:
Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.
Oil City water crews will begin flushing fire hydrants beginning Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and continue through Thursday night.
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.
Oct. 21, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania lottery: