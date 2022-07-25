Airabella Wheeler, 13, of Knox, found you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. Despite of the 90-degree weather, “Taffy” wasn’t all that thirsty at the Clarion County Fair on Sunday.
Gina Snyder, 18, of Corsica, couldn’t wait to take a bite out of a 16-and-one-half-inch cucumber her grandfather, Jim Snyder, grew in his garden. Gina Snyder, a member of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club, said ranch dressing goes with everything.
Rocky, a 10-month-old Australian shepherd and poodle mix, was ready for a snack at the Clarion County Fair’s pet show on Sunday afternoon. With Rocky are Isabella Livingston, 6, and her brother Trenton, 8, of Fairmount City.
Ayla Nolan, 16, and her sister Serena, 13, of New Bethlehem, brought their Sphynx cats to the Clarion County Fair’s pet show on Sunday afternoon. “Trixie” and “Poppins” are a rare breed of cat from Canada.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.