CLARION -Clarion County may finally have an opportunity to clean house.
County commissioners said Tuesday at their work session that an auction, originally planned in the spring, might finally get a green light.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLARION -Clarion County may finally have an opportunity to clean house.
County commissioners said Tuesday at their work session that an auction, originally planned in the spring, might finally get a green light.