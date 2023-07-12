Playground progress

This architect’s rendering of the new playground at the Clarion County Park depicts the finished product.

CLARION — Renovation work at the Clarion County playground in Shippenville should be completed in about two weeks.

Equipment was being unloaded Tuesday, county planner Kristi Amato said at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.

Community News

Casey co-introduces legislation on fuel

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.