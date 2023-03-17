HARRISBURG — More than $2.5 million in grants have been awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for various purposes in Clarion County.
The grants were announced by state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
UPMC Northwest in Seneca will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Hillman Cancer Center.
March 17, 2001
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the replacement of the Birch Road Bridge (Route 2001) in Redbank Township will begin April 17.
The newspaper’s annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
Forest County commissioners approved a county solar ordinance and discussed the ongoing ambulance service situation in the county during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
Dean's list
The Harrisville Community Band, in its 58th year, will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 7, at the Harrisville fire hall on East Mercer St.
The Women’s Recovery Center is providing a women’s recovery support group gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday on the second floor of 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
A couple of special guests attended the Venango County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Registration is now open for the annual Clarion Rotary community auction at clarion rotary.com
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
HARRISBURG — PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
March 16, 2001
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has been granted the status of candidate for accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
March 15, 2001
Oil City High School will present its 49th annual musical production, “Shrek the Musical”, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
The Clarion Free Library has been busy at work.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…
Barbara Doyle and Melissa Dolecki, who are Venango County Master Gardeners with the Penn State Extension program, visited 50 first-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School last week.
This year’s primary election ballot in Forest County will feature a race for the three county commissioner seats.
Oil City Class of 1963
March 14, 2001
Oil City Council member Mike Walentosky has announced his candidacy for a second term.
Amy Winger, of Knox Borough, has announced her candidacy for Clarion County register and recorder.
Cranberry Area High School
The Franklin Elks Club is partnering with the local chapter of the Set Free Movement to host a presentation about human trafficking.
March 13, 2001
After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.
Bridge Buddies
Cranberry Class of 1956
March 12, 2001